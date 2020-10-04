U of L remembers the life of Breonna Taylor with memorial walk

By Anthony Riley —

The University of Louisville’s Commission on Diversity and Racial Equity (CODRE) organized a walk in honor and memoriam of Breonna Taylor’s life and legacy. It took place on Oct. 2.

Students, faculty, staff and friends were invited to walk together in a show of solidarity; Belknap campus participants gathered at the University Point lawn to march to Spalding University where they met up with those from the Health and Sciences Campus. U of L President Neeli Bendapudi was in attendance, and voter registration tables were set up at the Spalding Green Space, accompanied by a CODRE information booth.

See photos from the march below:

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal