October 4, 2020

U of L remembers the life of Breonna Taylor with memorial walk

October 4, 2020 Anthony Riley

UofL president Neeli Bendapudi attends the march.

By Anthony Riley —

The University of Louisville’s Commission on Diversity and Racial Equity (CODRE) organized a walk in honor and memoriam of Breonna Taylor’s life and legacy. It took place on Oct. 2.

Students, faculty, staff and friends were invited to walk together in a show of solidarity; Belknap campus participants gathered at the University Point lawn to march to Spalding University where they met up with those from the Health and Sciences Campus. U of L President Neeli Bendapudi was in attendance, and voter registration tables were set up at the Spalding Green Space, accompanied by a CODRE information booth.

See photos from the march below:

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Students: What you need to know about voting in the 2020 election

September 30, 2020 Joseph Garcia

School of Music duo share acoustic folk sound online

September 18, 2020 Joseph Garcia

Students come to grips with campus life during a pandemic

September 18, 2020 Joseph Garcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *