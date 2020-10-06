Student robbed at gunpoint outside of Community Park

By Madelin Shelton —

A student was robbed at gunpoint late last night outside of Community Park after an officer spotted the incident during a routine patrol.

University of Louisville students received a RAVE alert a little after 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 in response to the robbery.

The officer noticed a subject walking on the street who then ducked behind a parked vehicle on 4th street in front of the residence hall. The officer proceeded to investigate, where they saw the subject leaning over what appeared to be a person on the ground.

“Officers immediately responded, making contact with the victim on the ground and learned that they had just been held at gunpoint and [had] their cellphone stolen,” Lewis said.

Officers attempted to apprehend the subject, but failed. However, they were able to recover the stolen cellphone in their search. There were no reported injuries to the victim.

The identity of the suspect remains unknown and an arrest has yet to be made, but the RAVE alert described the individual as “a black male of unknown age, braids, 5’10” 180 lbs, wearing a white jogging suit.” ULPD’s Detective Unit is conducting a follow-up investigation.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal