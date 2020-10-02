School of Social Work creates scholarship in memory of transgender student

By Eli Hughes–

The University of Louisville’s Kent School of Social Work has created a scholarship in memory of Amirage Saling, a transgender woman who graduated from the Kent School in 2019. Saling passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 52 years old.

Saling worked as a social worker for Volunteers of America and was known to be a strong advocate for HIV care. She was also the first transgender person to carry a school/college banner at a U of L graduation.

The scholarship in memory of her will be called the Trans* Champion scholarship and will go to a Kent School student who either is transgender, genderqueer, nonbinary or gender non conforming, or to a student who advocates for the rights of these groups.

“[The recipient] will exemplify the attributes necessary to be an advocate for LGBTQ rights within the field of Social Work with a particular emphasis on the rights of those who are transgender, nonbinary, genderqueer, or gender nonconforming,” the announcement email said.

The details of the scholarship amount and how to apply have not been announced yet. However, those who wish to donate to the scholarship fund can do so by going to the Kent School Giving Form and select that they wish to give to the Trans Champion Endowed Award.

Photo Courtesy//The University of Louisville