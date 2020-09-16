Bendapudi challenges faculty to new “Grand Challenges” initiative

By Victoria Doll —

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi is challenging faculty to use their research and scholarships to improve local communities through a new initiative called the “Three Grand Challenges.”

These challenges, identified by the Grand Challenges subcommittee, include: empowering local communities, advancing local health and engineering a future economy.

“We will help create communities where everyone has a voice, a choice and the opportunity to thrive,” Bendapudi said

The “Advancing Our Health” initiative seeks to help people live longer, healthier and more resilient lives. The final challenge, “Engineering Our Future Economy,” is aimed at designing a future of unmatched opportunity and incredible possibility.

By having the Grand Challenges subcommittee powered by researchers and experts from many disciplines, Bendapudi is confident that the U of L community can contribute valuable research to overcome these challenges.

“These are big, global problems our U of L community can help solve through multi-disciplinary research and scholarship. This transformative effort will take all of us — our researchers, scholars, innovators and students across every discipline at U of L. It is time for us to organize and move these challenges forward together,” she said.

Bendapudi went on to say that the solutions found to overcome these challenges will aid in creating a brighter future for Louisville, the state of Kentucky and the world beyond.

U of L is currently looking for faculty who desire to contribute to the “Three Grand Challenges” initiative. Interested faculty can fill out the “Join the Challenge” form.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal