Obituary: Graduate student dies

Jonah Neal Liebman, of Louisville, Kentucky, died unexpectedly of unknown causes in his home on April 24, 2020. He was just 25 years old.

Jonah was born on the Fourth of July in 1994 in Louisville, Kentucky. He grew up in the Louisville area, attending Kentucky Country Day School through the ninth grade and graduating from Trinity High School in May 2012. He attended college at Washington University in St. Louis and was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Earth Science, graduating in May 2016. In April of 2020, he earned a Master of Science in Applied Geography through the Department of Geography and Geosciences at the University of Louisville. His career ambition was to work as a geoscientist in the parks system.

Jonah was a dear friend to many in the community, having grown up in Louisville his whole life.

As a young child, he competed through the US Chess Federation and played on the national champion kindergarten team. He loved baseball and played from little league through high school, creating many enduring friendships with teammates, families and coaches in St. Matthews, Middletown and Lyndon. Jonah also played travel baseball with the Bats and Panthers and played varsity baseball with the KCD Bearcats and Trinity Shamrocks. He and his family attended The Temple and he became a Bar Mitzvah there.

Jonah is survived by his parents Curt (Amy) Liebman and Karla Guess (John Rademaker), his brother Jared, his sister Shayna, his step-brothers Dalton and Dylan, his grandparents Bobby and Betty Guess of Kuttawa, Ky., and many loving aunts, uncles and close cousins. He is also survived by Ali Rost, the love of his life. They were looking forward to a bright future and many happy years together.

A memorial service will be held but is unscheduled at this time. Donations may be sent to Red River Gorge United (rrgunited).

Photo Courtesy of The Liebman Family