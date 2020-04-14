Bookstore will allow mail-in rental returns and buybacks

By Victoria Doll–

The University of Louisville bookstore will accept rental returns and textbook buybacks online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even though the U of L campus bookstore is temporarily closed to the public, there will still be on-site processing and shipping during the closure. Rental return dates have been extended by 15 days to give customers enough time to mail back their books.

The bookstore is also offering free shipping for textbook returns to promote social distancing practices in the midst of the pandemic.

According to the campus bookstore website, “The store is already extending free shipping, with no minimum purchase, to the entire campus community to fulfill any academic needs that may arise.” The free return shipping label and packing slip can be found in your U of L email or through the campus bookstore website.

The bookstore is encouraging people to regularly visit their website for updates, as store hours are changing often.

The bookstore will continue to buy back textbooks but with slight changes. According to the bookstore website, books can be bought back online through the “Sell Your Textbooks” link in the site footer.

In addressing these changes, the campus bookstore emphasized that, “Our highest priority is the health and welfare of our campus community and our store staff.” They also said they are following the health protocols given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

For any other questions regarding the bookstore’s response or changes in policy, please refer to their website or call 502-852-5913.

File photo//The Louisville Cardinal