U of L transitions from Tapingo to GrubHub

By Madelin Shelton–

University of Louisville students, faculty and staff may have noticed a recent switch from mobile food-ordering app Tapingo to its competitor, Grubhub.

Grubhub recently acquired Tapingo for $150 million and hoped to combine Tapingo’s presence on over 150 college campuses with Grubhub’s restaurant marketplace and delivery capabilities to increase convenience for students.

Tapingo’s technology allowed the app to integrate with campus meal plans and other systems to allow college students to order meals ahead of time and avoid lines.

Grubhub, on the other hand, has been available to college students but not through meal plans or campus-owned restaurants. The partnership between the two companies allows for a greater number of food options and convenience to students.

U of L is among the campuses which have been affected by this transition, and students can order meals ahead of time at most on-campus locations through the Grubhub app. The app can also be synced up to students’ meal plans to utilize meal swipes and flex points.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr//The Louisville Cardinal