Student arrested for starting fire in dorms

By Matthew Keck —

A University of Louisville student was arrested Feb. 29 for starting a fire in Miller Hall. Antonio Spuria, 18, was the student arrested and charged with arson and wanton endangerment.

John Karman, U of L spokesman, said that he is still enrolled at U of L but has not returned to the dorms since the incident.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. on Feb. 29, on the second floor of Miller Hall. ULPD’s report stated that Spuria had set fire in a 55 gallon garbage that set off the sprinkler system.

During the time of the fire, the dorm was full of students that had to be evacuated. After the fire was put out and the dorm was entirely evacuated, crews had to come in and clean up and replace the sprinkler.

Karman said that the only damage caused by this incident was a broken sprinkler. There were no reports of anyone being injured because of this incident.