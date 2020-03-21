Lamar Jackson Heisman bobblehead now available

By Cole Emery —

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson in the Heisman Trophy pose in his Louisville Cardinal uniform the morning of March 19.

The bobbleheads are being produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by Forever Collectibles, an official licensee and manufacturer of Louisville Cardinals and NCAA merchandise.

“Lamar’s bobbleheads have been among the most popular we’ve had over the past year and we kept getting requests for a Louisville bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this bobblehead of Lamar in the Heisman pose turned out great and will be a fan favorite for Lamar’s fans in Louisville, Baltimore and across the country.”

These new bobbleheads are now available for pre-sale through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered up to 2,020 and will cost $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship to customers in July.

Photo courtesy of The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum