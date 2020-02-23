Women’s basketball shows off defensive ability against Georgia Tech

The No. 5 Cardinals defeated the Yellow Jackets 58-47 Feb. 20 at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.

Even though the Cardinals are known as an offensive powerhouse, leading the ACC in field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage, the Cards displayed their defensive ability in this game. They racked up eight blocks compared to zero from Georgia Tech.

Senior Kylee Shook said after the game, “We knew they can drive amazing and their posts can score, so we did a good job helping out. We were strong on the perimeter, too.”

Shook made her impact known early on with the first basketball of the contest from a three-pointer assisted by sophomore Elizabeth Balogun.

The Cards jumped out to an early 12-4 lead before Georgia Tech showed any life on offense.

Junior Dana Evans made her presence known in the second quarter, scoring seven points in less than two minutes of play.

Senior Jazmine Jones showed off the ice in her veins with a jumper right before the buzzer to end the first half.

The Cardinals took a 36-26 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was the lowest scoring quarter for both teams and the only quarter Georgia Tech outscored Louisville. Even though the Yellow Jackets outscored the Cards this quarter, the Cards ended the quarter on a 6-0 run thanks to an Evans three-pointer and Jones scoring a free-throw along with a layup in the final minute of the quarter.

The Yellow Jackets struggled to make a game-ending run. They brought their deficit to seven points, but sophomore Mykasa Robinson drained a jumper and assisted a Jones layup on the following possession.

Shook made a couple of layups along with two Jones free-throws to hold off the Yellow Jackets from making a comeback in the fourth.

Shook finished the game with 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Jones finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Evans finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Photo by Anna Claire Will // The Louisville Cardinal