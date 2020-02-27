Women’s basketball blows out Pittsburgh

By Cole Emery–

No. 5 Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-47 Feb. 23 at the Petersen Events Center.

The Cards played the game without their starting guards junior Dana Evans and sophomore Elizabeth Balogun due to injuries.

A slow start led to Louisville taking a one point lead into the second quarter.

To start the second quarter, junior Jazmine Jones made both of her free-throws after being fouled. She then stole the ball during the next possession and made the transition layup. This sparked a 15-0 run for the Cards and opened up their lead to double digits.

During the second and third quarters, the Cardinals outscored Pittsburgh 50-17 thanks to their defensive ability. Louisville forced Pittsburgh to cause 10 turnovers during that span and 22 for the entire game.

Senior Kylee Shook helped defensively with three blocks in a three minute span during the third quarter.

In the starting line up due to injuries, redshirt senior Yacine Diop made her mark and finished the game with 15 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals. Replacing the other injured guard, sophomore Mykasa Robinson scored two points, grabbed eight rebounds and eight assists.

Shook led the charge offensively with a team-high 17 points for the game.

“That was kind of my focus this year coming in as a senior” Shook said. “I felt like I had to be more aggressive on the offensive end.”

She also secured 10 rebounds and five blocks during the game. This marked Shook’s sixth double-double for the year and her third in the last four games.

Jones and senior Bionca Dunham both scored double-digit points as the Cardinals spread the ball around well with four players scoring double digits.

Louisville will face off against Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET on the ACC network.

Photo by Anna Claire Will // The Louisville Cardinal