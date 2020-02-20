U of L professor receives educator of the year award

By Liam Stapp —

University of Louisville professor Ché Rhodes has been awarded the prestigious Educator of the Year award by Louisville Visual Art, Louisville’s largest art collective.

Rhodes is Head of Studio Glass at Hite and an Associate Professor. He founded the glass program at U of L in 2005.

Rhodes attended Centre College for his bachelors degree and the Tyler School of Art in Pennsylvania for his masters degree.

He is a past member of the Glass Art Society, the Penland School of Crafts Board of Trustees and acted as co-chair for a Glass Art Society Conference.

Before coming to U of L, Rhodes headed the glass department at Southern Illinois University for five years.

He has taught all over the world, from Louisville, Ky to Venice, Italy. He has had exhibitions for his work across the country.

The most current exhibition to showcase his glass art was the Huntsville Museum of Art’s South by Southeast Glass Exhibition in Huntsville, Al.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honored Rhodes' art earlier this year. Fischer awarded civil rights activist Mattie Jones with an award made of blown glass that was created by Rhodes.

Aside from Rhodes, other honorees include muralist Liz Richter, philanthropist Nana Lampton and artist Billy Hertz.

Ché Rhodes received this award at the third annual Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon on Feb. 7.

Photo Courtesy by The University of Louisville// The Louisville Cardinal