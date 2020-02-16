Former U of L dance coach Todd Sharp banned from campus

By Matthew Keck —

Former University of Louisville Ladybird coach Todd Sharp was banned from campus and future events Feb. 3. This came after Sharp shot himself in the leg at the same hotel as the U of L baseball team’s lead-off dinner Jan. 24.

“We’ve made prudent decisions about the safety of our fans and employees as anyone would do when something of that nature occurs,” said Tyra.

Tyra sent out an email to U of L faculty and staff Feb. 3 to be on the lookout and alert authorities if they saw Sharp anywhere on campus.

“Earlier today, the university issued a persona-non-grata notice for former head dance coach Todd Sharp, prohibiting him from attending public and private university-related events, whether on or off campus, or from visiting our offices,” said Tyra. “Should you spot Mr. Sharp on or around campus, please immediately contact 9-1-1.”

Sharp’s attorney said that the shooting was an accident and didn’t take place anywhere near the U of L event. More information from Sharp’s side came to light Feb. 4 when he sat down for an interview with Wave 3.

“I don’t like Vince Tyra, but I wouldn’t hurt him or myself or anybody else,” Sharp told Wave 3. “I love U of L, and it’s been a heartbreak that everything I loved was taken away.”

Sharp said he had been carrying a gun on him recently after having his house broken into. He said he forgot the gun was in his pocket when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was taken to U of L Hospital and released the next day.

Sharp was one of the country’s most successful dance coaches during his 16 seasons with U of L. He led the Ladybirds to a combined 20 national championships.

Because of his great success, he starred in the reality show about the dance team “So Sharp,” on Lifetime. The show only lasted one season.

Sharp was fired by Tyra in 2018 because of fiscal misconduct. This was a result of approximately $40,000 found missing from the Ladybirds funding.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal