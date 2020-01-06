No. 7 Louisville defeated Duke

By Cole Emery —

Louisville won in the final moments against Duke 60-55 on Jan. 5. Junior Dana Evans made the go-ahead three-pointer with 28 seconds left in the game to secure the victory for the Cardinals.

Duke started off hot leading the Cardinals 22-12 after the first quarter.

Louisville was able to bring their deficit to seven points by halftime thanks to a solid defense.

Even though the Cardinals trailed for the majority of the game, they were able to outscore Duke during the second, third and fourth quarters.

The Bluedevils struggled to score and hold onto the ball during the fourth quarter. They were only able to capitalize on four of their 14 shots during the fourth quarter and turned the ball over twice.

After the Evans three-pointer, senior Bionca Dunham made the two clutch free-throws to secure the victory for the Cardinals.

Senior Jazmine Jones surpassed the 1,000 point mark for her career during this game. Jones finished with her career-high in points with 26. She also racked up 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals for the game.

Jones is the 30th player to do this in a career for the Cardinals, and she is only 12 points away from reaching the 29th spot in school history.

The Cards will be defending their undefeated record in the ACC when they face off against No. 23 Miami Jan. 9 at the Watsco Center at 8:00 p.m.

File photo // The Louisville Cardinal