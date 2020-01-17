Louisville wins overtime thriller against Pittsburgh

By John McCarthy —

The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team won in overtime against the Pittsburgh Panthers 73-68 Jan. 14 at the Petersen Events Center.

With this win, the Cardinals swept the Panthers in their collective season series 2-0. The Cardinals beat the Panthers at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 6 by a wide margin of 64-46.

In the first half, the atmosphere was in favor of the Panthers. Two early three-pointers from Pittsburgh junior Ryan Murphy boosted the Panthers’ confidence.

Pittsburgh sophomore Xavier Johnson helped grease the wheels for the Panthers by swishing a pair of mid-range jumpers. Panthers sophomore Trey McGowens was the paceman for the Panthers offense. McGowens finessed a nifty reverse layup at 8:01 in the first half to increase the Pittsburgh lead to nine, their largest lead of the game.

Louisville senior Dwayne Sutton ended the first half with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Panther’s offense contained Cardinals junior Jordan Nwora in the first half. Nwora finished with 14 points, his second lowest scoring output so far this season.

Pittsburgh led going into the second half at 31-28.

The second half and overtime was close the whole way. It was a back and forth battle under the momentum solidified in Louisville’s favor after a free-throw by freshman David Johnson with a minute left in the game.

The Panthers had two opportunities to win and tie the game, but both times the baskets were reversed because of a foul. First was the go ahead tip shot by Pittsburgh junior Terrell Brown who was called for an offensive foul. Second was an over-the-back call on McGowens that would have tied the game in overtime. After a compilation of free-throws in the final 25 seconds, Louisville came away with the overtime win.

Junior Malik Williams finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Cardinals next test will be against Duke at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The winner of the game will have sole possession of first place in the ACC standings.