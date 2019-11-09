Women’s Basketball: Players to look out for this season

By Riley Vance–

There are a few players fans can expect to see putting numbers up on the board as the women’s basketball team prepares for the 2019-20 season.

Sophomore guard Elizabeth Balogun and junior guard Dana Evans have been selected to the 2019-20 Preseason All-ACC Team, and freshman guard Nyah Green has been placed on the Newcomer Watch List.

Transfer Balogun was named ACC Freshman of the Year, as well as ACC Freshman of the Week four times while at Georgia Tech. She started all 30 games for the Yellow Jackets and averaged 14.6 points per game. As a freshman, Balogun scored 437 points last season, the seventh most points in Georgia Tech history.

Evans was named ACC Sixth Player of the Year and to the ACC All-Academic team. She ranked third with an averaged 10.4 points in the 16 ACC games she played in last season. Evans held a team best 4.0 assists per game.

Green comes to Louisville as a five-star prospect. She is the No. 12 player and seventh-best guard in the class of 2019. Green led her high school team, Bishop Lynch, to a TAPPS 6A state runner-up as a junior, averaging 18.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 37 games.

Seniors Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook also show great promise. Jones started in 36 games last season, averaging 7.6 points. She posted a season-high 10 rebounds at Duke.

Shook started in three games last season, but played in a total of 35. She averaged 7.1 points per game. Shook was ranked seventh in ACC in blocks with 1.5 per game. She tallied career-highs with 15 rebounds and three assists.

In ACC play, Shook came in fifth in blocks with 1.7 per game, ninth in field goal percentage (.519), 14th in defensive rebounds with 4.9 per game, and 15th in rebounding with 7.0 per game.

Redshirt senior Yacine Diop is coming back from a season-ending knee injury last season, and senior Bionca Dunham will be completing her fourth season as a Cardinal.

Louisville has a talented group this year, but these are just a few standouts.

They breezed through their first game of the season on Nov. 5 against WKU with a 75-56 win.

Women’s basketball takes on Murray State on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum Center.

Photo by Anna Disselkamp // The Louisville Cardinal