Thu. Nov 28th, 2019

SGA holds special election to fill senator position

3 hours ago Maggie Vancampen

By Maggie Vancampen — 

The University of Louisville Student Government Association hosted their second special election of the semester via email Nov. 20. The result has yet to be announced.

SGA President Jasper Noble said this isn’t unheard of. When senators realize they aren’t able to fully commit to the position, they step down, and the college then finds another student willing to fill the vacancy.

“It varies from year to year, some years where I’ve been involved there have been more, and there have been fewer,” he said. “This certainly isn’t an unheard of amount of vacancies that needed new students to serve in the senate.”

Noble said any students are able to run for the senate.

Four students ran this special election. They were Luke Moore, Will Randal, Alex Misalack, Delany Henson.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Student removed from campus apartments after accidentally discharging firearm

1 day ago Matthew Keck

Gov. Bevin appoints three new board of trustee members

1 day ago Matthew Keck

U of L Health expands women’s health services to downtown and South Louisville

2 days ago Matthew Keck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *