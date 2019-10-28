Women’s soccer takes second loss to Virginia

By Gabriel Wiest —

Louisville women’s soccer lost to No. 1 Virginia 3-0 at Klockner Soccer Stadium Oct. 24.

This comes as their second ACC loss, losing to University of North Carolina 3-0 earlier in the season.

Virginia (13-0-3) and Louisville (11-2-2) had tension in the first half. The ball bounced between both teams, as the offenses struggled to maintain possession.

The Cavaliers scored their first goal in the first half. Virginia led shots 7-2 to Louisville as the Cardinals struggled to get past the Virginia offense.

Louisville’s only shot on goal occurred in the first half. The Cardinals were not able to gain traction the rest of the game.

UVA scored another two goals in the second half, capitalizing off of a tired Louisville defense. Virginia ended the game with 17 shots compared to only two by Louisville.

The Cardinals had five saves on goal by redshirt junior Gabby Kouzelos for the game.

While this is a hard loss at the end of the season, Virginia is an undefeated team with conference dominance.

The Cardinals play North Carolina State next at Lynn Stadium Oct. 31 at 5:00 p.m.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal