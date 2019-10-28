Volleyball sweeps Virginia Cavaliers 3-0

By Gabriel Wiest–

Louisville swept Virginia 3-0 on Friday Oct. 25 with little resistance on the Cardinal’s home court.

The win against the Cavaliers comes as a conference win, expanding Louisville’s conference strength.

Leading the Cardinals on offense, Claire Chaussee had 10 kills. On defense junior Anna Stevenseon had eight blocks against Virginia.

In the first set, Virginia had the most energy they would have for the entire game. While this was their best moment in the game, it was still not enough to gain ground against the Cardinals. Louisville ended the set on top 25-18.

After losing the first set Virginia’s energy collapsed. Louisville took a win in the second set with ease, taking the set 25-13.

In the final set, Virginia still struggled against the Cardinals. UVA’s defense in particular, was simply overpowered by Louisville’s deep offense. Virginia fell again in the final set, solidifying Louisvilles victory 25-13.

The Cav’s struggled with errors over the throughout game, raking up 27 for the game compared to 12 from Louisville.

Louisville’s offense was impressive for the Cardinals, with seven kills from freshmen Amber Stivirnis, who also added three blocks showing versatility. Shannon Shields had 28 assists, helping put Louisville in scoring position for over a third of the scoring for the game.

Alex Hendricks played strong, with two aces up her sleeve against Virginia.

Louisville’s next home game will be against Syracuse Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal