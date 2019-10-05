Satterfield and the Cards Snag First ACC Win Since 2017

Louisville (2-2) (0-1) look to protect their home turf while paying homage to Muhammad Ali with their uniforms, against The Golden Eagles of Boston College (3-2) (1-1). The Cards come in today fresh off a BYE week searching for their first conference win. Boston college has taken the last two meetings against the Cards, but this will be Coach Satterfield’s home opener in ACC play. Sophomore wideout Tutu Atwell has been nothing short of amazing for the Cards thus far. He ranks 25th in FBS with 5 total touchdowns and coming in today he ranks top 10 in the ACC in receiving yards, receiving yards/game, total points, total touchdowns, and yards/receptions.

Boston College exposed holes in Louisville’s pass Defense but elected to run on the goal line which led to a fumble that was recovered by Sophomore Monty Montgomery. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cunningham led the Cards on a touchdown drive that he scored from the 3-yard line with a beautiful juke move. The drive was setup by a 47-yard run by freshman running back Javian Hawkins. Senior receiver Seth Dawkins helps the Cards with a 59-yard pass from Cunningham and the Cards are up 14-7. Back to back false starts after no mental errors is how the cards end the first quarter.

Boston College continues their exposure of Louisville’s pass defense to start the 2nd quarter with a 53-yard pass to put them in the RedZone. Boston College redshirt junior quarterback was hurt on their first drive of the 2nd quarter but that didn’t stop Boston College from scoring and tying up the game 14-14 a little over 3 minutes in to the 2nd quarter. Freshman quarterback Evan Conley comes into the game on the Cards first full possession of the 2nd quarter. Conley quarterbacks the Cards to a touchdown on his first action of the game but the drive was led by the running game and a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Javian Hawkins. A holding penalty brought back a punt return from Junior linebacker Rodjay Burns that would have put Louisville on Boston Colleges 2 yard line. Sophomore running back Hassan Hall scores on a 6 yard run later on in the quarter after Cunningham who re-enters again, hit Dawkins for a 77 yard pass that put the Cards near the end zone. Boston College used the air game leading to a touchdown that was followed by a mishandled snap on the extra point that led to a 2-point conversion that made the score 28-22. After a missed field goal off the goal post, the Cards lead at halftime 28-22.

In the third quarter Boston College has luck go their way on their first drive with an extremely controversial call that helped them keep possession on what appeared to be a strip fumble on 4th and 1. Boston college capitalizes on this opportunity a few plays later and go up 29-28. Hassan Hall fires back with a great kickoff return to the Cards 43. Redshirt junior wideout Dez Fitzpatrick catches a 41-yard pass from Cunningham followed by a score that was called back by holding and personal foul on the same play that pushes the Cards out of the RedZone but redshirt senior Blanton Creque hits a 34-yard field goal to put Louisville back on top. Conley re-enters the game after Cunningham goes down and hops off the field on one leg. Conley finds his groove almost immediately after entering and hits Tutu on a 27 yard pass on a 3rd and 11 to wrap up the third quarter. Cards up 31-28.

Conley finds Dez Fitzpatrick just one minute into the 4th quarter for a 23-yard touchdown pass. The Cards pick up their first interception of the season from Sophomore defensive back Anthony Johnson. Cunningham returns to the field after coming off the on the last possession but this would last just one possession as Conley re-enters and despite the great game from Cunningham thus far there is a different feel at Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium when number 6 jogs on to the field. With 3:32 left in the game Boston College hits a 45-yard field goal to go up 39-38. Satterfield goes with Conley on the final Louisville possession of the game and on that drive Javian Hawkins takes off with a 28-yard rush to put Louisville in field goal rage with 2 minutes remaining. Conley fumbles on a handoff exchange and redshirt senior Tyler Haycraft recovers and saved the game for Louisville. Following the play Creque from 41 yards out hits the go-ahead field goal to put the Cards up 41-39 with one-minute remaining. The Cardinals defense went to work on the final drive of the game and Louisville snags their first ACC win of the year and first since the November of the 2017 season.

Javian Hawkins set a career high rushing with 172 yards on the ground and Conley made a case for the starting quarterback job with help from what looks to be his favorite target, Tutu Atwell. A back and forth game with plenty of things for Louisville to work on but also a lot to hold their heads up about. The Satterfield era is here and the vibe in Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium seems to be alive again. It will take time, but the trend is up in Louisville for these Cardinals. The Cards move to (3-2) (1-1) and have officially eclipsed last year’s win total. Louisville will head off to Wake Forest next Saturday at 7:30. This will be their final game before playing host to number 2 Clemson on October 19th.