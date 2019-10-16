Louisville Men’s Soccer Holds off NKU in Overtime

For the first time since 1988 Louisville and NKU met up. Louisville (6-4-2, 1-3-1) tops Northern Kentucky (4-7-1, 2-3). Both teams were coming off losses in hopes of changing that luck tonight. The Cards fell to #11 Clemson 4-0 on October 1st at Clemson.

Senior midfielder, Cherif Dieye coming into tonight’s game leads in goals; 5, points; 12, shots; 45, and tied in the lead with assists; 2.

The Cards were excited to be back in front of their home crowd as they are, (4-1-1) at home. The biggest factor for Louisville tonight seemed to be NKU was not ranked. Three of the Cards four home wins have come against now #9 Kentucky, #17 Virginia Tech and the best win of the year against then #1 now #2 Georgetown in a thrilling double overtime game. The Cards look to tack on another win and go on a streak to end their season with their last game being on November 1st.

At the end of the first half the score is the same as it was 45 minutes ago. Louisville seemed to have control but never could take advantage of it. They out shot the Norse of Northern Kentucky 11 to 4 while only 3 of those shots were on goal. Junior goalkeeper Jake Gelnovatch just had 1 shot on goal he had to manage in the first half. Cherif Dieye led the charge with 4 shots putting 3 on goal for NKU keeper to stop. The most even stat found in the first half was the 7 fouls committed by both the Cards and the Norse. Redshirt Sophomore Cameron Wheeler missed a header just left of the net on a great pass from Sophomore William Portman at the 17:53 minute mark. An offsides with less than a minute remaining stopped the break the Cards were on looking to score before the end of the half.

The second half started off slow for both teams. The Cards seemed to take full advantage of time of possession in the later park of the second half but could never get ahead while doing so. A yellow card issued to redshirt junior Connor Brazil with under fifteen minutes remaining looked like it would shift momentum for NKU but that was never the case. Both teams were getting frustrated towards the end of the second half and another yellow card was issued to NKU. While Louisville controlled the second half, they missed multiple opportunities including two great shot opportunities inside two minutes that sent the teams to overtime.

Louisville went into overtime with 20 shots to NKU’s 4 that stayed the same since the first half.

Louisville Junior Emil Elveroth scores with 4:14 remaining in the first overtime to give Louisville the win. The goal was assisted by junior Izaiah Jennings.

The Cards stay home at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium in their next match looking to take another win. They will face off against ACC opponent, Boston College this Friday at 7:30pm.