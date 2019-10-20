Tue. Oct 22nd, 2019

Farm-To-Table Dinner 2019 at the Red Barn

Adam Dever, finalist for the 2019 Aramark culinary excellence challenge, prepares a bean and pickled onion tortilla dish.

The dinner was held in the Red Barn, starting at 5.
A chef prepares ingredients to a dish–sweet potatoes and sausage discs.
Poached Quail eggs sit atop sweet potatoes and sausage, topped with a creme sauce.
A preparer serves cheddar corn grits (left) and oxtail soup (black cast iron pot).
Oxtail soup–I didn’t get to try this one, though.
Our dining was accompanied with music; three violinists played classical music while we ate. The event’s marketing manager stands to the right.
The gazpacho, a cold bean soup, was served in small shot glasses. Everything was compostable, however, including the corn based plastics that made up the cutlery and shot glasses.
Mushrooms adorn the counter. Assorted fresh vegetables served as decor all over the room.
Various vegetables are served on top of a repurposed window. Veggies here include beets, peppers, carrots, sweet potato sticks and brussel sprouts.
Various locally sourced meats and cheeses were served with crackers. Varieties included Ted, Barren Bleu, and Kentucky Rose cheese, and Stagberry, Fireblood Salame.
My spread–I got the sweet potato quail sausage dish, some salami, cheese, carrots and bread with the gazpacho and raspberry tea. My favorite was the quail dish.
On the dessert table in the corner, these little candies, ‘Modjeskas’, were fluffy marshmallows covered in a thin toffee coating.
A tray of chocolate drops sits to the right. The dark and milk chocolate candies were filled with a sugary cream.
Apple crisp was served on the dessert table in mason jars; whipped topping sat to the left (not pictured).

“Come celebrate the Harvest with a special Farm-To-Table dinner featuring a unique five-course menu, made from scratch by expert chefs, using local, farm-fresh ingredients. The meal will consist of signature cocktails, action cooking, and live music.” —From the University’s Facebook page.

The Farm to table dinner ran last Thursday Oct. 17 from 5-8pm and also hosted the Josh Smith Memorial Sustainability Award ceremony. All food was locally sourced and prepared by local chefs.

 

