Farm-To-Table Dinner 2019 at the Red Barn
October 20, 2019
“Come celebrate the Harvest with a special Farm-To-Table dinner featuring a unique five-course menu, made from scratch by expert chefs, using local, farm-fresh ingredients. The meal will consist of signature cocktails, action cooking, and live music.” —From the University’s Facebook page.
The Farm to table dinner ran last Thursday Oct. 17 from 5-8pm and also hosted the Josh Smith Memorial Sustainability Award ceremony. All food was locally sourced and prepared by local chefs.