Cards Prevail in 5 sets to Open Conference Play

By Luke Graham—

The Cards moved to (8-3) (1-0) on the season against ACC opponent, NC State in Conference opener. Melanie McHenry led the way with 29 Kills while teammate Aiko Jones added 15 Kills of her own and led the Cards with 3 Aces. Tori Dilfer led the Cards with a career tying high of 54 Assists.

The Cards went out in the first set and had a back and forth battle with NC State. With NC State up 21-20 the Cards used their first timeout. Melanie McHenry led Louisville out of the break with 1 of her 29 kills. Anna Stevenson had a kill to put the Cards up 25-24 but could Louisville never got up by two to steal the set. After a back and forth NC State took the first set 30-28.

Louisville found slight separation going up 7-5 with a kill by Emily Scott. With NC State battling back the Cards found a way to separate themselves with a 13-10 lead. With back to back kills from McHenry and Scott to go up 15-10 the Cards never looked back. Just giving up two more points to NC State before Scott finished it off with another kill taking the set 25-12.

14 ties in the third set and it looked like Louisville was going to take the set with a kill by McHenry to go up 21-18. But a kill by Scott to make it a 25-24 Cardinals lead would be their last point as NC State would take the next three and win the third set 27-24.

The Cards refused to go out in 4 sets in front of their home crowd. With an early back and forth Louisville put on for the fans. With the score tied 15-15 Louisville refused to see another tie after a kill from Anna Stevenson put them up 16-15 With back to back kills with fresh off the bench Aiko Jones the Cards jumped up 18-15 before taking the set with, yet another, kill from Melanie McHenry.

The Cards took care of business in the deciding fifth set. A kill by Claire Chaussee would be the last one of the night as it gave the Cards a 12-8 lead over NC State. With an attack error by NC States Melissa Evans, the Cards closed out it’s ACC opener in front of their home crowd.

Louisville looks to go (2-0) in ACC play this Sunday against the Tar Heels of North Carolina at 1pm at home in the, L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal