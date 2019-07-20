Mary Nixon elected as new board of trustees chairwoman

By Matthew Keck–

Mary Nixon was elected the new chairwoman of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees on July 18. This announcement came after the board met for their first meeting of the new fiscal year.

U of L spokesman John Karman said outgoing chairman David Grissom will remain on the board as a trustee until his term expires on Jan. 13, 2023.

Nixon has served on the board since February 2018. She was appointed to the board by Gov. Matt Bevin, with her term set to expire on Jan. 13 2024.

Nixon worked as a financial executive for Yum! Brands Inc. before her initial appoint to the board. She replaced board member Diane Medley after her decision to not seek reappointment. Nixon also spent time on the board of advisers at her alma mater, Western Kentucky University.

Grissom served as the chairman for board since January 2017. Similarly to Nixon, Grissom was appointed to this role by the governor.

Grissom headed the board during tumultuous times including the dismissal of former President James Ramsey. He was also the chair during the university’s men’s basketball scandal which led to then head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich’s firing.

One of Grissom’s bigger decisions as chairman came in 2018 when the board decided to hire current president Neeli Bendapudi. This would mark the first woman to ever hold the position of president at U of L.

Raymond Burse will serve as vice chair, Bonita Black as secretary, and Diane Medley as treasurer. Grissom was not elected to any other positions.

The U of L Board of Trustees nominates new officers at the start of each fiscal year.

Photo Courtesy of The University of Louisville