“Louisville Skills” program coming to Hite Art Institute

By Matthew Keck–

The University of Louisville, the Humana Foundation and Interapt are partnering to create an IT skills training program. The program will help those who are underemployed and unemployed in Louisville’s community develop tech skills.

This new program is being called “Louisville Skills” and 25 individuals will have the opportunity to participate. Participants will be taught the skills necessary to work in fast-paced and high-tech environments.

The Humana Foundation has provided $325,000 for this program, and accepted applicants won’t pay any fees. John Karman, director of media relations, said that it will require additional funding to maintain the program. The West End community of Louisville is the main target for this program.

“By addressing social determinants of healths, or the conditions under which people are born, grow, live, work and age that impact overall health and well-being, we can make Louisville a more appealing place for everyone,” Walter D. Woods, CEO of the Humana Foundation, said in the press release. “It’s exciting to see two local organizations collaborating and partnering to provide education and improve the financial outcomes of historically marginalized adults in Louisville’s West End.”

With this program, U of L and Interapt want to help launch tech careers. Interapt’s renowned training program has already led graduates to jobs with Humana, Kindred and GE. Top graduates of their program have seen their potential earnings increase to $90,000 only three years out of the program.

This is Interapt’s first partnership with a major university, and this will be U of L’s second tech partnership to come to fruition this year, along with IBM.

“Our goal is to improve the financial outcomes of the participants, helping both themselves and their families,” said U of L President Neeli Bendapudi in the press release. “U of L will perform rigorous outreach to find participants who have been historically underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. This innovative and forward-thinking partnership demonstrates our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion in our community.”

Participants will be trained at U of L’s Hite Art Institute in West Louisville. They will also be receiving a $100 stipend weekly during their training.

Applications are avaliable at the Louisville Skills Application Portal. Employers who are looking to assist in the program’s recruiting process can contact Marnix Warren, program manager of Interapt Skills, at [email protected]

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal