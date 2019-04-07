Virginia sweeps women’s tennis 7-0

By Riley Vance —

Women’s tennis (10-10) traveled to Virginia this Sunday, April 7 only to return home with another ACC loss. The Cavaliers managed a 7-0 win over Louisville, leaving them with a 2-8 conference record.

The doubles lineup switched up quite a bit with junior Raven Neely and sophomore Nikolina Jovic at the No. 1 spot, freshman Chloe Hamlin and senior Sena Suswam at the No. 2 spot, and senior Ola Mally and junior Diana Wong at the No. 3 spot.

Mally and Wong fell first to Hunter Bleser and Meghan Kelley (VA) (6-2).

Next, Jovic and Neely were defeated by No. 63 Chloe Gullickson and Amber O’Dell (VA), giving Virginia the doubles point (6-2).

The match on court two was left unfinished, with Suswam and Hamlin down 3-5 against Vivian Glozman and Sofia Munera (VA).

The singles lineup was a little different as well with Jovic at the No. 1 spot, Suswam at the No. 2 spot, Neely at the No. 3 spot, Mally at the No. 4 spot, freshman Dina Chaika at the No. 5 spot, and Wong at No. 6.

Jovic went up against 31st ranked Meghan Kelley (VA), but left the matched uncompleted at 1-5 in the first set, giving Virginia a 2-0 lead.

Chaika fell 6-1, 6-1 to Sofia Munera (VA), adding another point to Virginia’s score.

Vivian Glozman (VA) defeated Suswam in the third set (1-6, 6-1, 0-6), clinching the doubles point.

Virginia took over court six as well with Hunter Bleser (VA) defeating Wong (6-2, 6-4).

The Cards were unable to gain control over the match as No. 117 Chloe Gullickson (VA) went on to take Mally down (6-1, 7-5).

Lastly, Neely fell 6-4, 7-6 to 76th-ranked Amber O’Dell (VA), leaving the score at 7-0.

Louisville women’s tennis is on the road again next weekend to play Miami on Thursday, April 11 at 1pm and Florida State on Saturday, April 13 at noon.

Photo by Riley Vance / The Louisville Cardinal