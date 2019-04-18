Men’s tennis upsets No. 41 Georgia Tech in ACC Championship first round

By Riley Vance —

Men’s traveled to Cary, NC this week to compete in the ACC Championship. Louisville faced 41st-ranked and No. 6 seed Georgia Tech in the first round, defeating them 4-3. The Cards lost to Georgia Tech 4-1 earlier in the season, so they really turned things around this time.

The doubles lineup included senior Christopher Morin-Kougoucheff and freshman Fabien Salle at the No. 1 spot, seniors George Hedley and Federico Gomez at the No. 2 spot, and freshman Sergio Hernandez and Alex Wesbrooks at the No. 3 spot.

To kick off the match, Wesbrooks and Hernandez defeated Chris Yun and Pablo Schelcher (GT) 6-4.

Kougoucheff and Salle secured the doubles point with a 6-4 win over No. 61 Carlos Divar and Phillip Gresk (GT).

The match on court two was left unfinished, with Hedley and Gomez up 5-4.

The singles lineup included Kougoucheff at No. 1, senior Brandon Lancaster at No. 2, Hernandez at No. 3, Salle at No. 4, Gomez at No. 5, and freshman David Mizrahi at No. 6.

Finishing first was Mizrahi with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Cole Gromley (GT).

Hernandez then suffered a 7-6, 6-2 loss to No. 120 Phillip Gresk (GT).

The Cards fought back on court four as Salle took down Chris Yun (GT) 7-5, 6-3.

Keeping up the energy, Gomez secured a 7-6, 6-3 win over Pablo Schelcher (GT) to make the overall score 3-2.

To finish off the match, Lancaster defeated Andrew Li (GT) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Men’s tennis advances to the second round to play No. 3 seed North Carolina tomorrow, April 18th at 11:30am.

Photo by Riley Vance / The Louisville Cardinal