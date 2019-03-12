Women’s tennis tallies fourth consecutive loss

By Riley Vance —

Women’s tennis (10-7) had another grueling weekend, posting its fourth consecutive loss and seventh loss out of the last eight matches. On Friday, they travelled to Notre Dame and lost 7-0. Two short days later, they played No. 32 Georgia Tech at home and lost 4-0.

Notre Dame

In their match against Notre Dame, the Cards lost the doubles point, immediately putting them at a disadvantage.

Singles was a little more competitive with three matches going into third sets.

No. 6 Diana Wong finished first losing 6-0 7-6 (8-6), followed by No. 4 Raven Neely with a 6-3, 7-5 loss.

The Fighting Irish clinched the match as Ally Bojczuk (ND) took down Nikolina Jovic at the No. 2 spot (7-6, (7-1), 7-5).

No. 5 Chloe Hamlin started out strong in the first set, but ultimately fell to Notre Dame 6-2, 5-7, 3-6.

Next, senior Sena Suswam fell to No. 58 ranked Zoe Spence (ND) 4-6, 6-2, 3-6.

Lastly, No.3 Aleksandra Mally lost 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-10 to finish the match for the Cards.

Georgia State

In their match against the Yellow Jackets, the Cards had the home court advantage, but weren’t able to pull off a win.

Georgia Tech won the first doubles match to finish with a score of 6-2. No. 2 Neely and Wong then won their match 6-4 to even the score. The Cards fought but were outplayed at the No. 1 spot to give the Yellow Jackets the doubles point.

Similarly to their match against Notre Dame, the atmosphere was extremely competitive with four of six singles matches going into third sets.

Finishing first was No. 1 Suswam with a tough 6-0, 7-5 loss. Wong suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss at the No. 6 spot. To clinch the match, No.5 Hamlin fell 5-7, 7-6, 0-6.

Matches at the second, third and fourth spot were left unfinished. Jovic was down 5-4, Mally was up 4-3 and Neely was up 4-2 all in the third sets.

The Cards host No. 3 Duke on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. and No. 19 Wake Forest on Sunday, March 24 at noon at the Bass Rudd Tennis Center.

