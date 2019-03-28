Nwora will enter NBA Draft without an agent

By Matt Bradshaw —

One week removed from his team’s NCAA tournament loss, Jordan Nwora has announced he will enter the 2019 NBA Draft. The Buffalo native was leading scorer and rebounder for men’s basketball and earned the ACC’s Most Improved Player award in his sophomore season.

The professional move was not unexpected, but it is important to note a crucial detail. Nwora is not hiring an agent for the process, so he remains eligible to return for a third season with Louisville (if he so desires) upon receiving feedback from the NBA.

“I fully support Jordan as he tests the draft waters on where he stands in his basketball future,” head coach Chris Mack said. “When the time comes to make his decision, it will be with feedback straight from the source: the NBA.”

For the past couple years, dozens of collegiate players have done as Nwora is doing. Underclassmen have the ability to test the waters of the draft, then return to school in late May if they decide they do not like their prospects.

“Because of the ability to test the waters without losing eligibility, it seems like the perfect opportunity for me to try out with NBA teams and get feedback from them directly regarding my strengths and weaknesses,” Nwora said.

Nwora averaged 17 points per game as a sophomore, scored 20 or more points on 13 different occasions and posted nine double-doubles. The following is Nwora’s announcement that he posted on Instagram.

You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsports.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal