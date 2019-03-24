No. 27 Florida State defeats men’s tennis 4-3

By Riley Vance —

After a hard fought match, men’s tennis came up just short against Florida State this Friday, losing 4-3. They currently hold a 12-8 overall and 1-5 conference record.

“I like seeing the fight of the guys,” head coach Rex Ecarma said. “To be in a position to win felt good against a very well-coached FSU. To be in a dogfight with them showed that these young Cardinals are ready to do some things. Our team really fought hard today and I like to see that.”

At No. 1 doubles was senior Christopher Morin-Kougoucheff and freshman Fabien Salle. Senior George Hedley and freshman Sergio Hernandez played at the No. 2 spot, followed by senior Federico Gomez and freshman Alex Wesbrooks at No. 3.

Wesbrooks and Gomez finished first falling 6-2 to the Seminoles. Courts one and two were both tied at 6-6, making it a very close competition for the doubles point. Morin-Kougoucheff and Salle then fell 7-6, finishing the doubles portion of the match.

To kick off singles, court one and six were taken over by the Seminoles, giving them a 3-0 lead.

No. 4 Salle fought back for a 6-4, 6-4 win, followed by another win (6-4, 7-6) by freshman Hernandez at the No. 3 spot.

The overall score was tied at 3-3 when No. 5 Gomez went into a third set to ultimately win his match 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

The fate of the match was placed on court two, where the Cards were unable to secure the win.

The Cards prepare for a busy weekend with three matches on the schedule.

Men’s tennis hosts Miami on Friday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m., followed by a doubleheader against Duke on Sunday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m. and Illinois State at 7 p.m. All three matches will be played at the Bass Rudd Tennis Center.

Photos by Riley Vance / The Louisville Cardinal