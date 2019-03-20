College of Education Dean to switch roles

By Sam Combest–

University of Louisville Provost Beth Boehm announced March 15 that College of Education and Human Development Dean Ann Larson will soon move aside to become a special assistant to President Neeli Bendapudi.

Larson has been the dean of CEHD since 2014 and has worked at U of L 24 years.

In her new role, Larson will help more local students get to and through U of L.

According to Boehm’s email, Larson has been asked to help with “P-20 Strategy to work with school districts, U of L leadership, and business leaders to develop a plan to get more partner district students to, through, and successfully beyond their U of L degree.”

Larson’s leadership as dean has come under scrutiny by some faculty members noting the loss of 21 faculty members, 12 of which being people of color.

According to U of L media spokesman John Karman, Larson moving over to this new role is not related to the complaints against her.

Larson will begin her new role starting April 8, when an interim dean will be named for CEHD.

In a letter given to the Cardinal from a group of faculty, Boehm mailed CEHD faculty and staff members Jan. 14, to address some of the concerns brought by faculty members.

The letter discusses how Boehm will deal with the climate, based on various climate surveys sent to CEHD. Boehm said she contacted consultant Kate Ebner to identify and tackle ways to enhance the climate.

Larson sent a letter to students, faculty and staff notifying them of her upcoming change. The letter read, “I am stepping away knowing that we have done so much good together, and I am truly excited to participate in the next era of our College from my faculty office or in other professional opportunities following a sabbatical in 2019-20.”

Larson was not immediately available for comment.

File Photo/ The Louisville Cardinal