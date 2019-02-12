Shake it up with Cardinal Nutrition

By Gabriel Wiest —

Breaking away from the typical college cuisine, Cardinal Nutrition offers healthy substitutes that are otherwise scarce on campus. Their mission is to make Louisville healthier one shake at a time.

Owner Nocomis Miner said, “There were not a lot of healthy options around campus, so we felt the best way to cater to them would be to offer the best nutrition club we needed to offer this to students.”

When customers initially enter Cardinal Nutrition, they are greeted by a wellness coach that starts them out on a three step process.

First a mango aloe shooter is offered, which is good for the digestive system. Next, customers will be given an herbal tea that helps boost the metabolism. There are three flavors to choose from: raspberry, lemon and peach. Finally, guests will be handed their shake.

Co-owner Tyronne Browning said, “We have over 200 shakes. The first time you come, you can’t go basic, pick something that you think is not normally healthy, like brownie batter.”

There are a wide variety of flavors. If someone can think of any random flavor it is probably on the menu. Some of the flavors include strawberry shortcake, pineapple upside-down cake, captain crunch, snickers, nutter butter and coconut crush.

Shakes are 200 to 300 calories with 25 grams of soy isolate protein, 21 grams of key vitamins and minerals, while also being sugar and gluten free and vegan friendly. The shakes also serve as a meal replacement so customers can expect to be full from three to four hours off of one shake.

Enid Moore, an alumnus of the university and frequent customer said, “I come here almost everyday, if not three times a week. I think the first time that I came here I was about six pounds heavier than I am now.”

Cardinal Nutrition relies heavily on students for business and is focused on this core demographic. The atmosphere is laid-back and relaxed compared to the hustle and bustle of campus.

“We have really been getting a lot of support from the students and without them there would be no us,” Miner said.

As customers leave Cardinal Nutrition, it is customary to be thanked for shaking it up.

Photo by Gabriel Wiest / The Louisville Cardinal