Kentucky Chief Justice delivers state of the judiciary address at U of L By Joseph Lyell — Chief Justice John Minton delivered the... Posted November 6, 2018

Field hockey denied NCAA berth By Matt Bradshaw — For the first time since 2013,... Posted November 5, 2018

Declining football attendance matches national trend By Matt Bradshaw — There’s not many college sports towns... Posted November 5, 2018

Women’s soccer and field hockey booted in ACC quarterfinals By Matt Bradshaw — Women’s soccer and field hockey ended... Posted November 5, 2018

Swimming and diving splits ACC meet with Virginia By Matt Bradshaw — In their final fall meet at... Posted November 5, 2018

Should he stay or should he go? Bobby Petrino hits the road By Conner Farrell — The burning question that has remained... Posted November 5, 2018