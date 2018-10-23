First accuser of Olympic gymnastics doctor speaks on campus

By Brooklyn Atherton —

Rachael Denhollander, the first Team USA gymnast to accuse convicted team physician Larry Nassar of abuse told a U of L audience that she was first abused at her church at 7 years old.

She spoke to the audience about her history of sexual abuse within her childhood church and with former Olympics gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, her experience in coming forward about it and her faith.

Denhollander is a lawyer and former Olympic gymnast. She has gained notoriety in recent years by being the first victim to report incidents of sexual abuse by Nassar. She has made television appearances news stations like CNN, FOX News, and NPR. She has published writings in Der Speigel, The Washington Post, and the Associated Press. Denhollander is also a New York Times op-ed contributor.

Denhollander spoke of her first encounter with sexual abuse in her church, Sovereign Grace Ministries, when she was 7.

“The church was not motivated to protect me but they were motivated to isolate and monsterize my family and myself,” Denhollander said.

Denhollander said it was not easy for her to come forward about her abuse for that reason and more, many other sexual abuse victims face similar worries when it comes to speaking up about their abuse.

“The message that I really internalized at that point was: ‘If you are abused and you can’t prove it, don’t speak up because you will lose everything if you do,'” Denhollander said.

When Denhollander came forward about her experience, she wrote to the Indianapolis Star, saying she would “come forward as publicly as necessarily if you can make the truth come out.” about Nassar.

When that happened, Nassar was found guilty, but not just on Denhollander’s account.

Denhollander said when she first spoke about Nassar’s abuse, several other victims came forward with similar accounts.

Denhollander gave the audience advice on proper healing.

“The first step to healing is not to be destructive,” she said.

She said people must be able to speak the truth about what happened to them, and to not be pressured into downplaying it.

Denhollander said it was important to shed light upon what to do if someone you know is struggling with abuse or trauma.

She said a proper response can be summed up with two words: empathy and advocacy.

She said it’s important to be able to empathize with that friend and be there with them to come forward when they feel ready.

Denhollander said sexual abuse is something that is not talked about as much as it should be, and survivors should not be afraid to come forward.

“[Go to] a good counseling service for survivors with abuse where you can start to hear the truth from someone that understands, so you can start helping others understand some of the damage that was done,” Denhollander said.

The PEACC Center, is an on-campus resource for victims of sexual assault, partner violence, harassment/stalking, etc. If you need immediate help, the ULPD can be reached at (502) 852-6111, or you can call the 24-hour crisis line at (502) 581-7222 to speak with a trained crisis counselor.

Photo by Brooklyn Atherton / The Louisville Cardinal