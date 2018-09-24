Athletes: Trolls thrive on attention

By Quintez Brown —

In 2018 everyone knows what a troll is. Athletes in the public eye have always received more criticism than the rest of us, but the anonymity that’s emerged in the internet age can foster some hateful stuff.

We’re quick to assume trolls are greasy dudes sitting in their parents’ basements with nothing better to do than sit in their underwear and spew whatever they can to get attention from people – and this is correct!

Don’t feed the trolls! College athletics is not the highest level of play for most sports. Athletes that want to compete professionally must understand that college is an audition.

They are at the point where everything they do including behavior, performance and attitude will determine if they make it or not. We’ve witnessed celebrities and pseudo-celebrities respond in moments of anger and create a media frenzy over something that wouldn’t have been noticed otherwise. Sometimes it backfires, and they end up taking the heat.