Softball completes sweep of Boston College with run rule shutout

By Conner Farrell

Softball (30-17) completed a weekend sweep of ACC foe Boston College with a 8-0 run rule shutout.

This is the squad’s first ACC sweep of the season.

Junior Megan Hensley got the start on the mound. She went five innings with one K and allowed four hits.

Senior Sidney Melton paced the Cardinal bats, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs and the game-winning RBI walk.

Scoring started early for the Cards in the bottom of the first, with Hensley reaching first base on a two-out single. Senior Jenna Jordan then looped a ground-ball double to the outfield, scoring Hensley.

Jordan was not on second base for long, as senior Nicole Pufahl drove her in with a RBI double. The Cards held a 2-0 advantage heading into the second inning.

Senior Sidney Melton tacked on another run in the bottom of second with a RBI single, scoring senior Alison Szydlowski from first for a 3-0 lead.

The scoring picked back up in the bottom of the fourth. Melton RBI singled for her second time of the day, scoring sophomore Celene Funke. A few bats later, Hensley scored two with a RBI single with the bases loaded.

The three-run fourth inning pushed the Cardinal lead to 6-0.

Scoring continued in the fifth inning. Funke got things started with an RBI triple, scoring Pufahl from first.

Louisville then had the bases loaded with Melton up to bat. Boston College walked Melton and consequently ended the game with a run rule.

The game ended with the Cardinals’ 8-0 shutout of the Eagles.

Softball moves to 10-10 in conference play.

The team is back in action on May 2 at 3 p.m. for Senior Day against Marshall.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal