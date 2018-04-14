Lacrosse comes up short on senior day

- Hines-Allen selected in the 2018 WNBA Draft
By Dalton Ray —
Lacrosse couldn’t overcome six unanswered second half goals from Virginia as they fell 18-10 on senior day.
Freshman Caroline Blalock carried the Cards offensively, scoring four goals. She leads the team with 41 this season.
Virginia opened the game with a pair of goals in the opening five minutes, but Blalock’s back-to-back goals knotted the game back up.
Senior Madison Hoover netted two goals over a seven-minute span, giving Louisville a 4-2 lead 17 minutes in.
Virginia scored four of the last six goals in the last 12 minutes, allowing them to tie the game at 6-6.
The Cavaliers won 11 of the 13 draw controls, but their 14 hampered their offense.
Louisville opened the second half with a goal two minutes in then another six minutes later to tie the game at 8-8.
Virginia ran away with the game after, scoring six unanswered goals in seven minutes.
The Cards recorded two goals in two minutes from Blalock and senior Jillian Balog, bringing the score to 15-10.
Virginia closed the game with three goals.
The Cardinals travel to Syracuse April 22 for the final game of the regular season.
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal