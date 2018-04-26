Jaire Alexander taken by Green Bay

By Dalton Ray —

Former cornerback Jaire Alexander is now a Green Bay Packer after going No. 18 in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Alexander was projected as a first round pick prior to the 2017 season, but injuries sidelined the stud corner for half of the season. He chose to sit out Louisville’s bowl game and declared for the draft in December.

Teams quickly fell back in love with Alexander through the combine and workouts, as he shot from a third round projection to a first round by the day of the draft.

During his sophomore season, Alexander picked off a career-high five passes. He finished his career with 58 tackles and 15 pass breakups.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal