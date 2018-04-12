- Hines-Allen selected in the 2018 WNBA Draft
- Permanent dean of engineering hired
- Part two: U of L buildings of the past versus present day
- Senior names deleted from graduation program
- Adel sets sights on NBA, will enter 2018 draft
- Outsourced: Canon takes over printing, postal services
- Megan’s brew: Is the sun shining for students this week?
- Baseball’s Wyatt explodes onto sophomore scene
- NC State downs baseball with ninth-inning comeback
- Funke’s speed and power paint bright future for softball
Hines-Allen selected in the 2018 WNBA Draft
By Dalton Ray —
Former women’s basketball star Myisha Hines-Allen is the program’s eighth WNBA Draft pick after being selected No. 19 by the Washington Mystics.
Hines-Allen is the school’s all-time winningest player, going 126-27 in her four years. She is the second player in school history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
The All-ACC First Team member averaged 14.0 points and 9.9 rebounds this season. She averaged 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for her career.
The Mystics went 18-16 in 2017, but advanced to the WNBA semifinals as the six seed. Hines-Allen joins former Delaware star Elena Delle Donne and Louisville standout Asia Taylor.
Washington’s 2018 season starts May 6 against the defending champs Minnesota Lynx. The Mystics won’t play in Kentucky this season, but play in Indianapolis Aug. 6.
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal