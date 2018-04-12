Hines-Allen selected in the 2018 WNBA Draft

By Dalton Ray —

Former women’s basketball star Myisha Hines-Allen is the program’s eighth WNBA Draft pick after being selected No. 19 by the Washington Mystics.

Hines-Allen is the school’s all-time winningest player, going 126-27 in her four years. She is the second player in school history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

The All-ACC First Team member averaged 14.0 points and 9.9 rebounds this season. She averaged 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for her career.

The Mystics went 18-16 in 2017, but advanced to the WNBA semifinals as the six seed. Hines-Allen joins former Delaware star Elena Delle Donne and Louisville standout Asia Taylor.

Washington’s 2018 season starts May 6 against the defending champs Minnesota Lynx. The Mystics won’t play in Kentucky this season, but play in Indianapolis Aug. 6.

