Dishing out TLC Sports yearly awards

We’ve come to the end of the academic year and it’s time to recognize the best in Louisville athletics of the 2017-18 season. Here are the winners this season.

Student-athlete of the year — Mallory Comerford, swimming

When looking for the best student-athlete on campus, it’s hard to pass up on a national champion. For the second straight season, Comerford is the national champion in the 200-free.

Her time of 1:39.80 to win the national title broke her own record and is the second-fastest time in history.

Best male athlete — Lamar Jackson, football

Jackson toyed with defenses for a second straight season this fall. He finished the season with 5,261 total yards and 45 total touchdowns.

HM — Tim Kubel, men’s soccer

Best female athlete — Asia Durr, women’s basketball

Durr carried the Louisville offense, averaging 18.7 points per game. She won ACC Player of the Year and helped the Cards reach the Final Four.

HM — Myisha Hines-Allen, women’s basketball

Best coach — Jeff Walz, women’s basketball

Louisville recorded the most wins in school history this season with 36 as they reached their third Final Four under Walz.

HM — Arthur Albiero, swimming and diving

Best team — Women’s basketball

The team started out 20-0 this season, the longest winning streak in men’s and women’s history. They won their first-ever regular season and postseason ACC titles before falling in the Final Four to Mississippi State.

HM — Men’s soccer

Best game — Volleyball versus North Carolina

Volleyball closed out senior day with a thrilling 3-2 win over UNC to stay perfect at home in ACC play. Louisville won the first two sets and then had to close the match in the fifth set, winning 15-11.

HM — Men’s basketball versus Seton Hall

Top newcomer — Caroline Blalock, women’s lacrosse

Blalock has 40 goals this season, leading the Cardinals. The freshman is Top 10 in goals scored in the ACC.

HM — Dez Fitzpatrick, football

Best home atmosphere — Women’s basketball versus Notre Dame (Jan. 11)

In a top-five match-up, U of L routed second-ranked Notre Dame 100-67. The KFC Yum! Center rocked from start to finished, giving the Cardinals an enormous edge.

HM — Men’s basketball versus Virginia

Best coach interviewee — Rex Ecarma, men’s tennis

Ecarma is a powerful and colorful speaker that can capture anyone’s attention. Win or lose, he is a ball of energy that can carry any conversation.

HM — Walz, women’s basketball

Best player interviewee — Jaire Alexander, football

The most lively player to take the microphone, Alexander doesn’t hesitate to crack jokes or tell you exactly what’s on his mind.

HM — Anas Mahmoud, men’s basketball

Best individual performance — Mallory Comerford at NCAAs

Comerford’s time of 1:39.80 at NCAAs makes her one of two women to break the 1:40 barrier in the 200-free.

HM — Jackson versus North Carolina (537 total yards, six total touchdowns)

Biggest heartbreak — Men’s basketball versus Virginia, 67-66 loss

Up four points with 0.9 seconds left against No. 1 Virginia, a slew of mistakes down the stretch allowed UVA to bank in a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer. A win could have put the Cards in the NCAA tournament, instead U of L had to settle for the NIT.

HM — Women’s basketball versus Mississippi State, 73-63 loss

