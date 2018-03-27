Preview: U of L of the past versus present day U of L

By Megan Brewer —

U of L has changed a lot since it first moved to Belknap Campus in 1925.

In a 15-part series, I’ll compare U of L of the past to present day U of L. I will travel at least 10 years into the past, but further if nothing has changed in 10 years.

In the end, we’ll see which is better.

I’ll be starting the series with my predictions for each topic.

So, past or present?

Buildings – present

We have a lot of advancements in buildings now than we did even 10 years ago. I’m assuming there have also been a lot more buildings built over the years.

Campus housing – present

If I don’t factor in the recent crime and flooding, I’m thinking present day will win. The fancy new apartment options students have will most likely top old, traditional dorms.

Student organizations – present

I think there are a lot more student organizations now than there used to be. There are organizations for everything these days.

Tuition – past

If we’re being honest, thinking about the price of living, tuition was most likely cheaper back in the day compared to what it is now. I’ll be surprised if the present actually wins this one.

Administration – present

If I only go back to the administration under Former President James Ramsey, then it’s an obvious choice, the present. The Ramsey era was repulsive.

If I go further back than Ramsey, the past may win.

Courses and majors – present

I’m guessing U of L has a lot more majors and courses to offer now than before.

Technology – present

I feel like this is obvious, but when U of L opened its doors, there weren’t nearly the same amount of technological advances as there are now.

Sporting venues – present

The Yum! Center will most likely be what helps the present win this category. U of L’s sporting venues have come so far. I don’t think there’s a way for the past to win this.

Student resources – past

I think student resources have declined over the years and become less prominent and important, maybe that’s just me. We’ll see.

Sports teams and events – past

Our teams are facing scandals these days and our sporting events are seeing fewer fans. I think this has a lot to do with how much time people have now to go to sporting events, but I really believe sporting events had much more hype in years prior.

Health Science Campus – present

I can’t say I know much about the HSC, but if it’s anything like Belknap, it’s overall better now.

Campus food – present

We have healthier options on campus and more options now. I think campus food has expanded a lot over the years.

Campus parking – past

Campus parking sucks, but I assume it hasn’t always been the greatest. I have a feeling it used to be a lot cheaper than it is now. The parking options were probably better, too.

Past or present? – Present

If my predictions are anywhere close to what I’ll actually choose, present day U of L is going to be the winner.

We may not have a perfect university, but it offers a lot these days and has grown in an overall positive direction.

We’ll see if I’m right.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal