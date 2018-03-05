Five Netflix documentaries to keep you entertained

By Yasmine Goodner —

The documentaries section of Netflix is arguably one of the best categories of the platform. Select any of one of these films to view, and in just an hour or two you can become more knowledgeable on a particular topic.

Whether the subject matter is political, biographical or cultural, a documentary is sure to make you think more critically about the world. The following are TLC’s top picks for documentaries on Netflix.

“Food Inc.” (2008)

This powerful Oscar-nominated documentary lifts the veil on the secretive industrial food system.

“Food Inc.” explains how a handful of major coporations monopolize the meat industry and the obesity crisis fueled by high-sugar, high-fat diets in America.

Narrated by Eric Schlosser, author of “Fast Food Nation,” this documentary shows the dark side of the food industry and asks us to more closely examine what we are putting into our bodies.

“13th” (2016)

A thought-provoking Netflix original documentary, “13th” examines the broken criminal justice system in America. Making up only five percent of the world’s population, the United States alarmingly possesses 25 percent of the world’s prisoners. Of those prisoners, majority are African-American. “13th” analyzes why this is and exposes the historically racist judicial system in place in the so-called “land of the free.”

“Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things” (2016)

This documentary takes a look at minimalism and the joy it brings to the people who follow it. Giving us a glimpse into the world of people who choose to live simply, minimalism reminds us of what is truly important in life and reinforces the idea happiness comes not from material goods, but rather from within.

“Take Your Pills” (2018)

“Take Your Pills” is a recently-released documentary that investigates the impact of performance-enhancing drugs on people living in today’s hypercompetitive world. Another Netflix original, this film gives an interesting take on why so many people — college students and workforce professionals alike — choose to take these drugs and what might be the repercussions of their actions.

“Time: The Kalief Browder Story” (2017)

Arrested for allegedly stealing a backpack at the tender age of 16, Kalief Browder was a young black man from the Bronx who was sent to Rikers Island for three years without ever having been convicted of a crime.

In this six-part series, we are given a closer look into this tragic case and the physical and mental damage that led to his suicide in 2015. Produced by hip-hop mogul, Jay-Z, “Time” will change the way you think about justice in America.

Photo by Taylor Webster / The Louisville Cardinal