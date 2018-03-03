Women’s basketball heads to first ever ACC title game

By Matt Bradshaw —

Fourth-ranked women’s basketball (31-2) will play in the program’s first-ever ACC title game March 4. Louisville will face no. 5 Notre Dame.

Top-seeded Louisville will vie for the championship after narrow victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Cardinals edged Virginia Tech 73-70 and NC State 64-59.

ACC player of the year Asia Durr struggled with 3-of-19 shooting as the Hokies led for most of the quarterfinal matchup.

Myisha Hines-Allen picked up the slack and took over the game in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2 senior scored 16 points and rebounded 10 in the second half to gain control of the contest back for the Cardinals.

Hines-Allen’s biggest shot might have been a 3-pointer with 4:22 left, while Durr had a key jumper with 42 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Louisville faced no. 23 NC State in the semifinals. Sam Fuehring led the offense with 15 points as the Cardinals held off the Wolfpack.

The Cards led by eight points midway through the fourth quarter and used key baskets to maintain control of the game.

Jazmine Jones fed Fuehring on the inside with 1:57 left, then Hines-Allen had a critical put back with 32 seconds left to protect the lead.

Louisville defeated Notre Dame in a 33-point blowout Jan 11.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal