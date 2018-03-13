Women’s basketball earns first-ever NCAA No. 1 seed

By Dalton Ray —

Continuing an already record-setting season, women’s basketball earned the program’s first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cardinals (32-2) will host the first two rounds and take on No. 16 seed Boise State Friday, March 16 at noon.

The winner between Louisville and Boise will take on the winner of No. 8 Marquette and No. 9 seed Dayton.

If Louisville makes it past the first two rounds, they will head to Lexington for the second weekend. The Final Four will be held in Columbus.

The top four seeds in Louisville’s quarter of the bracket are No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Stanford.

The four No. 1 seeds are Connecticut, Notre Dame and Mississippi State.

Louisville has played 12 tournament teams, going 13-2 against them.

First and second rounds: March 16, 18.

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: March 23, 25.

Final Four and title game: March 30, April 1.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal