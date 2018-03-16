Women’s basketball downs Boise State 74-42 in first round of NCAA tournament

By Matt Bradshaw —

No. 1 seed women’s basketball (33-2) defeated sixteenth-ranked Boise State (23-10) in their first round NCAA tournament matchup. The Cardinals refused to let up on the Broncos in their 74-42 victory, shooting 48 percent from the field with 52 points in the paint.

Junior Sam Fuehring led the offense with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Myisha Hines-Allen, junior Asia Durr and redshirt-junior Arica Carter combined for 17 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists.

Sophomore Kylee Shook recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as Louisville’s bench dominated with 29 points to Boise’s four.

First quarter

Louisville shot 64 percent from the field as they shot out to a 21-11 lead over Boise State.

Carter led the way at point guard, dishing out five assists. Shook posted eight points early on with two 3-pointers, and sophomores Bionca Dunham and Jazmine Jones added four points each.

Second quarter

Boise State made some headway as Louisville entered a five-minute scoring drought, bringing the score to 21-15. Louisville turned the ball over six times during the span, finishing with nine turnovers to Boise State’s eight by the end of the half.

The Cards turned the game around with an 11-7 run for a 32-22 lead at halftime. Louisville’s defense held Boise State to 18 percent shooting from the floor during the quarter.

Third quarter

Louisville took decisive control of the game in the third quarter as they outscored Boise State 27-8. Head coach Jeff Walz utilized the depth of the Cardinal bench to gain an edge and tire out Boise State’s starters.

Freshman Dana Evans took the reins at point guard with seven points and an assist. Shook and Hines-Allen led the way in the paint as Louisville outrebounded their opponent 11-3.

Fourth quarter

The Cards maintained easy control of the game in the final quarter as they marched to a 74-42 win. Fuehring took control of the paint with seven points and five rebounds.

The top-ranked Cardinals will play the winner of No. 8 Marquette and No. 9 Dayton Sunday, March 18 at noon at the KFC Yum! Center.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal