UNC downs baseball 10-3 in first loss of 2018 season

By Matt Bradshaw —

After winning the first two games of the series, no. 8 baseball (14-1) dropped their first loss of the season to no. 13 North Carolina (8-7). The Cardinals were held scoreless in all but two innings. The Tarheels clinched their 10-3 victory with a six-run eighth inning.

Louisville’s 14 straight wins is now the second best season-opening streak in Dan McDonnell’s 12 years as head coach. Nineteen straight victories starting the 2017 season is the best.

Sophomore Drew Campbell led the Cards at the plate, batting 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Sophomore Justin Lavey added two RBIs.

Despite a career high 10 strikeouts, junior Riley Thompson posted the loss on the mound for Louisville.

UNC struck first with a RBI single in the top of the second.

U of L answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Sophomore Logan Wyatt doubled, then Campbell tied the game 1-1 with a RBI double.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Lavey gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead with a 2 RBI single.

The Tarheels got one back in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

Both teams were scoreless through the fifth and sixth innings, then UNC took the lead 4-3 with two RBI doubles in the top of the seventh.

UNC blew the game open with six runs in the top of the eighth. The Tarheels loaded the bases early, then piled on five RBIs for a 10-3 lead.

The Cardinals failed to score from the fourth inning to the end of the contest, leading to their 10-3 demolition.

Louisville faces Texas Tech at home on Tuesday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

