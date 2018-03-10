UMass deals softball their first home loss

By Matt Bradshaw —

In their third matchup of the Louisville classic, softball (17-5) lost their first home game this season to UMass (9-8) 5-2. The Cardinals move on to play Eastern Michigan this Saturday night then Bradley on Sunday afternoon to finish the classic.

The Minutewomen’s five runs from eight hits were ultimately too much for the Cardinals to overcome. Junior Megan Hensley received the loss on the mound, moving to a 3-2 record this season.

Hensley and freshman Kyra Snyder led Louisville at the plate, each batting 2-for-3. Senior Alison Szydlowski added a RBI single.

Senior Nicole Pufahl got the Cardinal offense going with a walk in the second inning. Hensley drove the senior to third base, then Pufahl scored on a throwing error from the UMass catcher.

UMass took control of the contest in the top of the third. The Minutewomen had two RBI singles, then an error from U of L scored another for a 3-1 lead.

The Cardinals had an opportunity in the bottom of the third with bases loaded and no outs, but were unable to score.

Szydlowski lessened the UMass lead to 3-2 with a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

UMass answered with two more runs in the top of the sixth. Erin Stacevicz hammered a 2 RBI triple for a 5-2 lead.

Louisville was held scoreless in the last three innings, leading to their fifth loss on the season.

You can follow Matt Bradshaw on Twitter @bradmatt8.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal