Softball wins tight one 2-0 over Miami (OH)

By Conner Farrell–

Softball wins game three of the Black and Red Classic over the RedHawks of Miami (OH) 2-0.

Kyra Snyder recorded her first start of the season going 2.0 IP with 3 K’s.

Louisville jumped out of the gates early recording the first run of the game on an error in the infield which allowed Sidney Melton to run home from second.

The Cards made the first pitching change of the game as Danielle Watson took over in the third.

U of L extended their lead to 2-0 in the fourth off an RBI single by Megan Hensley who scored Caitlin Ferguson from second. The RBI was Hensley’s eighth of the season.

In the following inning, U of L left runners in scoring position stranded after a Miami (OH) double play to end the fifth inning.

Another pitching change for the Cardinals was made in the top of the sixth as Hensley took the mound.

Watson went 3.0 IP with 3 K’s and picks up the win for the game, her 11th of the season.

U of L maneuvered out of a tight spot in the top of sixth as Miami (OH) threatened with two runners in scoring position. The RedHawks would leave those runners stranded after a fly-out to center ended the inning.

Hensley goes 2.0 IP with 2 K’s and a save, her first of the season.

Louisville advances to 14-4 on the season.

The team closes out the Black and Red Classic tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. against Eastern Illinois.

