Softball sweeps Red and Black Classic, earn program’s 700th win

By Dalton Ray —

Softball concluded a sweep of the Red and Black Classic with a 6-0 win over Eastern Illinois. Louisville scored five runs in the first inning to separate themselves from the Panthers.

The win is the 700th for the program and coach Sandy Pearsall.

Junior Megan Hensley recorded the win, going five innings and allowing three hits. She recorded three strikeouts, pushing her season total to 43.

Sophomore Celene Funke reached on an error then stole second base in the first inning. Eastern Illinois walked the next three batters, giving Louisville their first run. A fly-out in the next at bat scored another Louisville runner.

Junior Madison Cousineau doubled to center field and score another pair to make it 4-0. Freshman Kyra Snyder’s double pushed Cousineau across the plate, capping the five-run inning.

EIU put runners on the corners in the third inning, but a pop-up ended their scoring opportunity.

Sophomore Caitlin Ferguson singled in the bottom of the fourth inning and recorded her team-high 17th RBI on the year.

Eastern Illinois only registered two hits in the final three innings.

U of L hosts the Louisville Classic starting March 9. Participants include Bradley, Massachusetts and Eastern Michigan.

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

Photo by Matt Bradshaw / The Louisville Cardinal