Softball bounces back with victory over Eastern Michigan

By Matt Bradshaw —

After losing to UMass earlier in the day, softball (18-5) bounced back with a 10-6 victory over Eastern Michigan (4-15). The Cardinals used a four-run inning to come back from a 5-2 deficit and secure the win.

Sophomore Celene Funke led Louisville at the plate, batting 3-for-5 with a RBI and three runs scored. Junior Megan Hensley and sophomore Caitlin Ferguson each added two hits and two RBIs.

Kyra Snyder started on the mound for the Cardinals. The freshman allowed a RBI double and 2 RBI single for a early 3-0 deficit.

The Louisville offense answered in the bottom of the first with two runs. Funke singled, stole a base and scored on a throwing error by the catcher. Hensley drove in a runner with a sac fly for a 3-2 score.

Eastern Michigan widened their lead in the top of the third. The Swoops followed a RBI bunt with a RBI single for a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Funke scored from third base on an error by the EMU right fielder.

The Cardinals then rallied in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Freshmen Maddy Newman and Madison Ciaccio RBI singled to tie the game 5-5. Ferguson added a 2 RBI single for a 7-5 lead.

Eastern Michigan stayed close with a RBI single in the top of the fifth, bringing the score to 7-6.

Hensley, Newman and junior Madison Cousineau widened the Cardinal lead to 10-6 with three RBIs in the bottom of the sixth.

Louisville held their opponent scoreless in the last two innings, clinching the victory.

The Cardinals finish out the Louisville Classic with a matchup against Bradley on Sunday, March 10 at 12:30 p.m.

You can follow Matt Bradshaw on Twitter @bradmatt8.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal